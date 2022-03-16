Daniel Radcliffe makes rare red carpet appearance with ladylove Erin Darke

In nearly eight years, actor Daniel Radcliffe made his first red carpet appearance with his girlfriend- actor Erin Darke on Monday night.

As per Page Six, the notoriously private couple, who started dating in 2012, looked loved-up at the premiere of 'The Lost City' in New York City.

The adventure comedy titled 'The Lost City' stars Radcliffe alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

For the red carpet night, Radcliffe wore a patterned navy button-down shirt with matching trousers and a casual black bomber jacket.

On the other hand, Darke was stunned in a black and white floral dress with sheer black tights and green boots. She styled her blond hair in loose curls and completed the look with signature red poppy lipstick.

The pair last hit a red carpet together at the Tony Awards in June 2014, as per Page Six.

Radcliffe, 32, and Darke, 37, met on the set of the 2013 movie 'Kill Your Darlings' in which they shot for an intimate scene.

Although the couple has been spotted out and about, they rarely walk the red carpet together.

( With inputs from ANI )

