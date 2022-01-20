Danielle Panabaker expecting second child with husband Hayes Robbins

'The Flash' star Danielle Panabaker has recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Hayes Robbins.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie of herself while flaunting her growing baby bump.

"Can't keep it to myself anymore. Swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!" the actor who plays Caitlin Snow on the CW show 'The Flash' captioned the post.

In addition to the post, Danielle shared a short video of herself on her Instagram Story, smiling and cradling her baby bump.

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, the comments of Danielle's post were flooded with her fellow CW co-stars congratulating her on the news.

Bitsie Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane within the Arrowverse commented, "Awwww yay it's finally public! Wooohooooo baby number twooooooo."

Danielle's co-star on 'The Flash', Michelle Harrison, added, "Oh my gosh! I'm so happy for you! Congrats!"

And Brenda Song also chimed in to share her excitement for Danielle and her growing family, writing, "Congrats!!!! I'm soo happy for you!!"

For the unversed, this is Danielle's second child with her husband Hayes Robbins, who she married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together back in April 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

