Danish Aslam confirms working on a project with Imran Khan

Mumbai, Nov 4 Director Danish Aslam, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’, has confirmed that he is indeed working with actor Imran Khan on his next project.

Earlier, there were reports of Imran working on a streaming title with Danish. The two have earlier worked together in the 2010 rom-com ‘Break Ke Baad’. Danish spoke with IANS, and confirmed that he is busy mounting a story with Imran as the actor.

However, the director refrained from divulging any details as he shared that it’s too early to talk about it. He also said that he doesn’t like the term “comeback” used for any artiste.

The director told IANS, “Yes, I’m working with Imran on a project, that’s true. However, it’s too early to comment on that. We have an exciting story and the idea but, that’s about it. I will be able to speak about it with more clarity as the time progresses”.

Danish also shared the details about his upcoming film ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ which stars Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and Kubbra Sait in the lead. The film is a fresh take on the genre of rom-com after ages.

He shared, “This one is a rom-com wrapped in a coming of age story. I have a theory about rom-coms, which is that they need to be updated with the times. If you watch an action movie or a drama film from 40-50 years ago, you don't need to know the societal context of the time for you to get the beats of the story. It's the same revenge, fight, this, that. Rom-coms on the other hand, if you watch something that is from even 20 years ago, there'll be so much which was time specific, and suddenly with time, you find things in them which may sound problematic”.

He added, “Rom-coms need to be constantly updated, the language needs to be updated. It's a very dynamic genre. I'll give you an example, during the lockdown, my wife was watching ‘Friends’, which is something we all watched growing up. Suddenly, when I look at it now, there are so many episodes that are problematic, so many jokes, so many things that they say, which you can't do today”.

Produced by Baweja Studios, Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri, ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ is set to drop on JioCinema on November 6.

