'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer unveiled at D23, Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk to clash in high-stakes showdown

Washington [US], August 10 : Marvel's D23 Expo in Anaheim provided a gripping preview of 'Daredevil: Born Again,' a reboot of the acclaimed series.

The trailer, revealed to an enthusiastic crowd on Friday at the event, signals a darker and more visceral take on the beloved superhero saga, as reported by Deadline.

The trailer, which has yet not been released on the production house's official social media handles for fans to watch, introduces a dramatic shift from the Netflix iteration of the series, featuring a raw and cinematic style akin to the reboot of James Bond with Daniel Craig.

The preview highlights a tense confrontation between Matt Murdock, portrayed by Charlie Cox, and Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D'Onofrio.

According to Deadline, a notable scene pays homage to the film 'Heat', showcasing a heated exchange between Murdock and Fisk in a diner.

"If you step out of line, I'm going to be there," Murdock declares, while Fisk questions whether it is Daredevil or Murdock making the threat.

The following clip was shared by Marvel Studios on their official Instagram handle, that shows the cast of 'Daredevil: Born Again' reuniting at the D23 Expo stage.

Providing a sneak peek to Marvel fans worldwide, the production house also shared a few pictures from the event on their Instagram stories.

Another poignant moment in the trailer involves a prison inmate telling Murdock, "You don't understand, people needed you."

The clip, which was released at the event for the crowd, also features Jon Bernthal's return as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, who initially clashes with Murdock before recognising him as an ally.

The trailer's tagline, 'The Devil's Work Is Never Done,' underscores the series' intense and relentless tone, as per Deadline.

Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed that production for a second season of 'Daredevil: Born Again' is already on the horizon, according to Deadline.

The series follows Matt Murdock, a blind attorney who leads a double life as a vigilante superhero.

Returning alongside Cox and D'Onofrio, Bernthal's Punisher adds another layer of complexity to the narrative.

The cast also includes Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Nikki M. James.

Dario Scardapane, known for his work on 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' and 'The Punisher', serves as the showrunner, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, renowned for their work on 'Loki', directing the series.

Fans will need to wait until March 1, 2025, for the full release of 'Daredevil: Born Again'.

