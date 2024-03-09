Darling Krishna-Milana Nagaraj expecting their first child

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 : Actor-couple Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna will soon embrace parenthood.

Taking to Instagram, Milana shared the good news with her fans and followers.

She uploaded a photo of a baby's onesie with the words 'Baby KrissMi' written on it. One can also see a picture of sonography printed on the cute outfit.

"Bless us (heart emoji)," Milana captioned the post.

The announcement of Milana's pregnancy left her fans and members of the film industry elated.

"Omggggg! Congratulations," a social media user commented.

"Yaaay...so happy for you both," another Instagram user wrote.

The Love Mocktail (2020) actors tied the knot in 2021. On February 14, 2024, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

They reportedly met during the shooting of the film Nam Duniya Nam Style written and directed by Preetham Gubbi. They then started dating in 2015. The couple then married in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Bengaluru.

