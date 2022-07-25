'Darlings' trailer shows resilience of mother-daughter duo peppered with comedy

Mumbai, July 25 The trailer of the upcoming dark comedy film 'Darlings' was unveiled on Monday in the Santacruz area of Mumbai. The trailer of the streaming film delves into the lives of a resilient mother-daughter, fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons.

The film which stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Maurya is Alia's first film as a producer, and will soon drop on OTT platform Netflix.

Kicking off her maiden production (Eternal Sunshine) with 'Darlings', Alia shared in a statement, "'Darlings' is special, the moment I read the script, I wanted to be a part of the film not only as an actor, but to play a larger role in bringing such unique stories to the viewers. I can't hold back my excitement as we unveil the hard work of some amazing co-actors, partner producers and Jasmeet. It's an engaging tale that we all can't wait to bring you through Netflix."

The film, produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, is also a first for filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen, who makes her feature film debut with the Alia Bhatt-starrer.

Talking about the film, Jasmeet K. Reen said, "It's been an exceptionally fulfilling creative journey from inception to seeing it come alive, along with the team at Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine. This is my first film and I am fortunate to have worked with such amazing actors and a world class crew who have given the film more than I could ask for. I hope that Darlings will engage and entertain audiences and I can't wait to take my film global with Netflix."

'Darlings' will be available to stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022.

