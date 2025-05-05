"Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu": Diljit Dosanjh asks fans what to wear for Met Gala 2025

New York [US], May 5 : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to attend the Met Gala 2025, and like many of us before any big event, he's also wondering what to wear.

The popular singer and actor took to Instagram to share his excitement and a little confusion about picking the perfect outfit for the big night.

In a fun post, Diljit shared pictures of the goodies he received from the Met Gala organisers. And now, the actor has posted a video to share his excitement about attending the grand event.

Along with the fun video, the actor added a caption that read, "MET GALA Tomorrow Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An #metgala." (MET Gala tomorrow, tell me what to wear for tomorrow. I'll make a lot of noise and create a scene.)

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJQO-hnx15W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "MET GALAAA PUNJABI AAGAYEEE OYEEEE"

While a second fan suggested, "Kurta chaadra"

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has also flown all the way to New York City to be by his pregnant wife Kiara Advani's side as she prepares for her big debut at the 2025 MET Gala.

The Yodha actor took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a glimpse of his day in New York. In one picture, the actor shared a view of the NYC skyline while holding a drink. "Gym time #hydrate," he wrote. In another clip, he showed fans how he was spending his leg day at the gym.

The Met Gala 2025 will take place on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year's event will follow the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which aims to celebrate the intersection of fashion and Black culture.

The exhibit at the Met Museum, of the same name, will explore this relationship and its influence on contemporary fashion.

The 2025 Gala has already sparked significant attention, and Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra have confirmed their attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani have already arrived in New York ahead of the event, creating a buzz among fashion lovers in India and globally.

The Met Gala 2025 will be co-chaired by singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A\$AP Rocky, and British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor