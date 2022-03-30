'Dasvi': Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur go to jail!

Agra, March 30 Going to jail. Well, that never really sounded that interesting. But if you have a chance to take a walk through Central Jail, Agra with Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, then it turns out be a memorable moment.

The three stars were present with director Tushar Jalota at the jail for the promotion of their movie 'Dasvi'.

The movie is a social comedy which highlights the importance of education. The story revolves around Abhishek Bachchan, a rustic politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who later decides to clear his 10th exams. Yami essays jailor Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat as Chief Minister Bimla Devi.

It was a great moment for the jail inmates too as there is a special screening for them. While making an entry from the gate of the jail, all the three stars were full of nostalgia. They were taking selfies and recalling shooting moments.

Abhishek was having a fun banter with the media and he was showing different locations where shooting happened.

Pointing towards a corner opposite kastha Kala/ Lauh udyog (Wood and metal craft) area, Tushar says: "We used to have lunch over here.".

Abhishek and the entire cast later moved toward the field where entire screening was organised for the inmates. They took selfies and Abhishek recalls: "We promised them that will show them the entire movie and finally we are here for the same."

While walking through the jail area Abhishek spent some time feeding the peacocks and he seems enjoying every bit of his visit. Be it admiring the hard work put by the inmates involved in wood and metal craft or marveling at the harvesting.

Tushar adds: "We also shot inside the area where inmates are involved in wood and metal craft work."

Abhishek also highlighted the particular point in the centre of the field where all inmates were gathered and shooting of the track 'Macha Macha' song happened.

Yami adds: "I never thought will again come to this place and spend some time over here."

Abhishek says: "I would request everyone to watch the movie on April 7."

The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7.

