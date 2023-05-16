Dave Bautista teams up with JJ Perry for action-comedy 'The Killer's Game'

Washington [US], May 16 : The novel-based action-comedy movie 'The Killer's Game' will feature 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fame actor Dave Bautista in the pivotal role. The movie will be directed by 'John Wick: Chapter 2' director J.J Perry.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the intriguing movie will open at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival scheduled from May 16 to May 27. The movie will be launched under the content slate of Lions Gate.

The plotline orbits around veteran assassin Joe Flood played by Dave who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and commands his murder to avoid the pain that is destined to follow.

The twist arrives when he observes after ordering the kill that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him, as per a report by Deadline.

"We have searched far and wide and we finally found the perfect Joe Flood in Dave Bautista, who balances compelling action and incredible comic timing better than anyone else. And with JJ Perry at the helm, we know this film will deliver the kind of wholly original and unique action that global audiences crave," said producer Andrew Lazer.

The script comes from director Rand Ravich and British filmmaker Simon Kinberg who delivered power-packed content via the 'X-Men' series.

