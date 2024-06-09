David Duchovny would have 'loved' to reprise his ‘Sex and the City’ role

Los Angeles, June 9 Hollywood actor David Duchovny has expressed his desire to reprise his role in the series 'Sex and the City' and shared that it was talked about.

In the season 6 episode titled 'Boy, Interrupted', Duchovny plays Jeremy, the high school sweetheart of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw, who is in a psychiatric facility.

Duchovny explained that there was the possibility of him returning to the beloved series, but it just wasn’t on the cards.

“We had talked about doing more and never ended up doing it. I would’ve loved to have done more of that show,” reports people.com.

Acting alongside Parker was a dream, he explained.

“We really had an immediate, easy working rhythm. I loved working with Sarah,” he added.

Besides Parker, Duchovny, who recently launched the podcast 'Fail Better', produced by Lemonada Media, has worked with numerous talented leading ladies throughout his decades-long career.

In the 2000 rom-com 'Return to Me', the actor co-starred with Minnie Driver, playing a man who falls in love with a woman who received his wife’s heart during an organ transplant operation.

In the show 'Californication', which ran for seven seasons from 2007 to 2014, Duchovny starred with Natascha McElhone, who played his love interest. He attributes much of the show’s success to the Scottish actress.

“I really enjoyed the balancing act of the absurd comedy that we were doing,” he said, adding, “She really brought the heart of that show, which was necessary to make ballast for the nutty goings-on around us.”

Working with Meg Ryan on the 2023 rom-com 'What Happens Later' was also a highlight.

The experience helped him understand why the actress has been so successful on the big screen.

“The first night of shooting, I did a take, and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh god, yeah, Meg Ryan is super charming. I don’t say that lightly. In the deepest sense, I was just like, ‘Geez, she’s pulling me into an orbit here'.”

