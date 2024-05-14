David Sanborn, renowned jazz saxophonist, passes away

Los Angeles [US], May 14 : David Sanborn, beloved jazz saxophonist, who is credited on songs for Stevie Wonder, David Bowie and many more, has passed away. He was 78.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), his official account revealed that the musician passed away Sunday due to complications from prostate cancer.

"It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, 6 time Grammy Award-winning, saxophonist, David Sanborn. Mr. Sanborn passed Sunday afternoon, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications," the post read.

His account notes that he had been struggling with prostate cancer since 2018, and that he recently felt well enough to resume performing live with shows scheduled through 2025. Last month, he announced the cancelation of several shows in Virginia set to take place in May, citing health issues, as per Variety.

After learning about his demise, netizens penned heartfelt tributes.

"I still remember the first time I heard "Port of Call" in 9th grade. He was the reason I learned alto in high school. Truly saddened by this news," a social media user wrote on X.

"A great talent whose music will live forever," another one wrote.

In a statement, he previously announced,"For the last weeks I've been dealing with unbelievable pain in my spine that prohibited me from walking, let alone playing my horn. We were finally able to diagnose the issue as two stressed fractures in my spine. Last week I underwent an unexpected spinal surgery. The doctors assure me the procedure was a success, but recovery is 6 to 8 weeks of doing nothing, including not playing my horn."

Throughout his decades-long career, Sanborn became known for traipsing genres, bringing jazz sensibilities to pop, R&B and rock records. He played with musicians including Paul Simon, the Rolling Stones, James Brown, Chaka Khan, Elton John, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Steely Dan, Grateful Dead and numerous others. As a solo musician, he released 25 albums beginning with his 1975 debut "Taking Off."

Outside of recording music, Sanborn hosted a syndicated radio program, The Jazz Show, as well as a podcast called As We Speak. He also worked on a YouTube series called Sanborn Sessions with his nephew and brother-in-law.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor