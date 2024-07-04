David, Victoria Beckham celebrate 25 years of marriage in iconic 1999 wedding outfits

Washington [US], July 4 : Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in style, donning their iconic purple wedding outfits from their extravagant 1999 nuptials.

The couple, known for their fashion-forward choices, reminisced on their special day by recreating the memorable look on their wedding anniversary.

David Beckham, shared a nostalgic photo on social media, showing him and Victoria seated on throne-style chairs similar to those used at their original wedding reception. The caption read, "Look what we found..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Their wedding on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, was a grand affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

According to Page Six, Victoria stunned in multiple outfits throughout the day, starting with a strapless Vera Wang ballgown featuring a dramatic 20-foot train and a corset by Mr Pearl.

David complemented her in an ivory suit and later changed into a matching purple ensemble for the reception.

Fans and friends flooded Beckham's post with admiration and nostalgia. Comments poured in, with one fan reminiscing, "Iconic! I remember this like yesterday!"

Another complimented David's ageing like fine wine, while Andy Cohen joked, "They still fit great!"

In the 25 years since their wedding, the Beckhams have expanded their family to include three more children: Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Last year, they publicly reaffirmed their commitment to each other with a vow renewal ceremony following challenges in their marriage, according to Page Six.

Victoria, even paid tribute to their love story through her perfume line, naming one fragrance 'Suite 302' after the Paris hotel room where they stayed during their second honeymoon.

As per Page Six, the design of the bottle was inspired by the Roberto Cavalli dress she wore for their vow renewal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor