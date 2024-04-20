Daytime Emmy Awards introduce category changes for 51st annual ceremony
By ANI | Published: April 20, 2024 12:20 PM2024-04-20T12:20:17+5:302024-04-20T12:25:03+5:30
Washington [US], April 20 : The nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been unveiled, setting the ...
Washington [US], April 20 : The nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been unveiled, setting the stage for a showdown between Netflix's documentary series 'African Queens: Njinga' and three long-standing daytime dramas: CBS' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and 'The Young and the Restless,' along with Peacock's 'Days of Our Lives.'
As per The Hollywood Reporter, each of these productions has snagged an impressive dozen nominations. Following closely behind is the enduring ABC soap opera 'General Hospital' with 11 nominations.
In the talk show realm, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has garnered the most nods with nine nominations, followed by 'The View' with 7.
Some newcomers to the Emmy scene include 'Downey's Dream Cars' on Max for Best Lifestyle Program, 'Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays' on Food Network for Culinary Series, 'Neighbours' on Amazon Freevee for Daytime Drama, and 'Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper' on Nat Geo for Travel, Adventure, and Nature, along with a nod for Best Daytime Personality in a non-daily format.
Among the surprises is the nomination of Eric Braeden, who received his first Emmy nod in 20 years for his portrayal of Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
Braeden, who previously declined submissions for consideration, last won the prestigious award in 1998.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has introduced changes to this year's categories, including the elimination of Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama and Outstanding Promotional Announcement categories.
Additionally, they merged the categories for Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Outstanding Writing for Daytime Non-Fiction Special into Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Programme.
Moreover, the Daytime Programme Host category has been divided into two: Daytime Personality Daily and Daytime Personality Non-Daily.
The nominees span various categories, covering a wide array of daytime programming. Here's a glimpse at the nominees for the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards:
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
Neighbours
Amazon Freevee
The Young and the Restless
CBS
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
The View
ABC
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
Syndicated
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
Extra
Syndicated
CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network
Family Dinner
Magnolia Network
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Food Network
Valerie's Home Cooking
Food Network
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
Max
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAMME
Hot Bench
Syndicated
Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
Justice For The People with Judge Milian
Syndicated
The People's Court
Syndicated
We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
Syndicated
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
Guy's All-American Road Trip
Food Network
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Street Somm
Tastemade
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Magnolia Network
Hack My Home
Netflix
Martha Gardens
Roku
Windy City Rehab
HGTV
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey's Dream Cars
Max
George to the Rescue
NBC
Growing Floret
Magnolia Network
Homegrown
Magnolia Network
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Netflix
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV
Oprah and "The Color Purple" Journey
Max
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS
Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
NBC
Ireland Made with Love
PBS
Leveling Lincoln
PBS
What Really Happened: America's Wild
National Geographic
DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine
PBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
SpringHill
Unexpected
Hulu
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Catalyst
LinkedIn News
The Dads
Netflix
Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
The Hollywood Reporter
How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Eater
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: FEMALE ACTOR
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of our Lives
Peacock
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital
ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves
General Hospital
ABC
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
Days of our Lives
Peacock
John McCook as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: FEMALE ACTOR
Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Days of our Lives
Peacock
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech
Days of our Lives
Peacock
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
General Hospital
ABC
Bryton James as Devon Winters
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of our Lives
Peacock
A Martinez as Nardo Ramos
The Bay
Popstar! TV
Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon
The Bay
Popstar! TV
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Alley Mills as Heather Webber
General Hospital
ABC
Guy Pearce as Mike Young
Neighbours
Amazon Freevee
Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux
Days of our Lives
Peacock
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro
The View
ABC
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
Live with Kelly and Mark
Syndicated
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood
The Talk
CBS
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
PBS
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie's Home Cooking
Food Network
Eduardo Garcia
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
Magnolia Network
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Cooks
Roku
Sophia Roe
Counter Space
Tastemade
Buddy Valastro
Legends of the Fork
A&E
DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY
Frank Caprio
Caught in Providence
Facebook Watch
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith,
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent
Inside Edition
Syndicated
Robert Hernandez, Star Jones
Divorce Court
FOX
Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose
Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
DAYTIME PERSONALITY - NON-DAILY
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown's Places To Love
PBS
Derrick Campana
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv
Christian Cooper
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
Zoe Francois, Andrew Zimmern
Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoe
Magnolia Network
Jet Tila
Ready Jet Cook
Food Network
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
Super Animals
Syndicated
Team Rubicon
Roku
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
TrueSouth
ESPN I ABC I SEC Network
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Mysteries of the Faith
Netflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
ORIGINAL SONG
"Shine"
General Hospital
ABC
"Unexpected Truth"
Unexpected
Hulu
"We're Home"
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
LIGHTING DIRECTION
General Hospital
ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The View
ABC
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
CINEMATOGRAPHY
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Living For The Dead
Hulu
Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament
CBN
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Oprah and The Color Purple Journey
Max
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Family Ingredients
PBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Team Rubicon
Roku
TrueSouth
ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The Talk
CBS
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Downey's Dream Cars
Max
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Netflix
Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
Super Animals
Syndicated
Tex Mex Motors
Netflix
CASTING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
Start Up
PBS
The Young and the Restless
CBS
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
General Hospital
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
The View
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
Sherri
Syndicated
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
Sherri
Syndicated
The View
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
The ceremony, set to air live on June 7 on CBS and Paramount+, promises to be an exciting celebration of excellence in daytime television.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, updates on the lifetime achievement honorees, hosts, presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced soon.
The Daytime Emmy Awards continue to honor outstanding achievements in daytime television, showcasing the talent and creativity of the industry's finest.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app