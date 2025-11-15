De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Earns Over Rs 8 Crore on Opening Day

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ opened to a strong response at the box office on Friday, November 14, 2025. The film earned an estimated Rs 8.75 crore in India on its first day, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 14.05 per cent. Morning shows saw 7.46 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 10.66 per cent, evening shows 12.80 per cent and night shows 25.26 per cent.

The film is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor. The story follows Ashish, a 52-year-old NRI, as he meets the family of his 28-year-old lover Ayesha, creating comedic situations around love and family approval.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer