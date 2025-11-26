De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Film Mints Rs 65 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: De De Pyaar De 2 continued its steady run at the box office and earned Rs 1.8 crore on its twelfth day. The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has now reached Rs 65 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the Hindi version of the film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.61 percent. Morning shows drew 8.48 percent, afternoon shows 17.28 percent, evening shows 18.49 percent and night shows 26.17 percent.

Despite new releases the sequel held its momentum in most major cities. According to the reports, the film has also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Day-wise India collections (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1 – Rs 8.75 crore

Day 2 – Rs 12.25 crore

Day 3 – Rs 13.75 crore

Day 4 – Rs 4.25 crore

Day 5 – Rs 5.25 crore

Day 6 – Rs 3.5 crore

Day 7 – Rs 3.5 crore

Day 8 – Rs 2.25 crore

Day 9 – Rs 4 crore

Day 10 – Rs 4.35 crore

Day 11 – Rs 1.5 crore

Day 12 – Rs 1.8 crore

Total – Rs 65 crore

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth. The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer

The film continues its theatrical run and is expected to release on Netflix in January 2026.