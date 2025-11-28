De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Earns Over Rs 67 Crore by End of 2nd Week

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 completed its second week in theatres with steady earnings. The film earned Rs 1.15 crore on Thursday, taking its domestic total to around Rs 67.50 crore, according to the Sacnilk. The movie opened to Rs 8.75 crore and recorded Rs 51.1 crore in its first week. During the second weekend, it earned Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs 4 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday. Monday saw a dip to Rs 1.50 crore, followed by Rs 1.75 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.25 crore on Wednesday.

The overall Hindi occupancy for the film was 7.73 per cent on November 27, 2025. Morning shows recorded 5.3 per cent, afternoon shows 7.67 per cent, evening shows 7.86 per cent and night shows 10.08 per cent.

Despite the release of new films like 120 Bahadur and Masti 4 last week, De De Pyaar De 2 maintained its lead at the box office.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth. The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer

The film continues its theatrical run and is expected to release on Netflix in January 2026.