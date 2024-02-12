Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser: Major Easter Eggs and Hidden Details You Might Have Missed

Deadpool is making a grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and the first teaser, now titled Deadpool & Wolverine, dropped during Super Bowl 2024, sending Marvel fans into a frenzy. Let's unravel the Easter Eggs and hidden gems in this teaser, exploring what they might mean for the upcoming movie.

Secret Wars

Deadpool is seen lying on the ground near a comic book cover displaying Secret Wars. This has set tongues wagging about the possibility of Deadpool & Wolverine triggering a multiversal event leading to the much-anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars. Could this mean a crossover with Jackman's Wolverine, RDJ's Iron Man, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man?

Pyro's Fiery Return

Fans of the original X-Men trilogy will recognize Aaron Stanford reprising his role as Pyro. His reappearance, along with leaked set pictures revealing Sabretooth and Toad, suggests a return of X-Men characters from the OG trilogy. The teaser hints at a reunion of mutants from the past, stirring nostalgia among fans.

Paradox, TVA, and Loki Connections

Matthew Macfayden's character, speculated to be Paradox, takes center stage in the Time Variance Authority (TVA), adding a layer of complexity to the narrative. The teaser leaves us questioning the fate of other Loki series characters within the TVA. Paradox, Agent Mobius, and Ouroboros "OB" are variations of Mobius M Mobius, showcasing Marvel's penchant for interconnected characters.

Shatterstar's Mysterious Return

Shatterstar, portrayed by Lewis Tan, emerges during Wade Wilson's birthday celebration, raising questions about the fate of other X-Force members. With Shatterstar's pansexual identity from the comics, fans are curious to know if he's now romantically involved with Dopinder. The whereabouts of Firefist, Domino, and Cable remain undisclosed, adding to the suspense.

Wolverine's Alter-Ego, Patch

The first shot of Wolverine features him in a white suit, prompting speculation that the film will explore Wolverine's alter-ego, Patch. This nod to a brief comic run where Logan dons a white suit and eye patch adds an exciting layer to Jackman's reprisal of the iconic character.

Deadpool Salutes Team Cap

A blink-and-miss moment reveals Deadpool saluting Chris Evans' Captain America, affirming his admiration for the original Avengers. This playful interaction with MCU's legendary heroes showcases Deadpool's fangirl moment, aligning him with Team Cap.

Alioth's Return and Cassandra Nova's Debut

An intriguing scene hints at the return of Alioth, the smoke monster associated with He Who Remains, in the Void from the Loki series. Additionally, fans catch a glimpse of Emma Corrin's character, rumored to be Cassandra Nova, an X-Men villain expected to play a pivotal role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Avengers: Age of Ultron Déjà Vu

The teaser recreates a scene reminiscent of the opening of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Speculation arises about the significance of revisiting this location and its connection to the unfolding narrative. Deadpool's penchant for breaking the fourth wall might offer unique insights into this choice.