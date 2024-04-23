Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Major Easter Eggs and Hidden Details You Might Have Missed

The second trailer for the upcoming film "Deadpool & Wolverine" is overflowing with Easter eggs and references to both Marvel comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The trailer confirms that Wade Wilson (played by Ryan Reynolds) will be teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine on a multiverse-spanning mission.

A Look at the Easter Eggs:

· Hulk's Sakaar Bed: The trailer offers a glimpse of the bed used by Hulk when he was a gladiator on the planet Sakaar in "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017). Initially, it seemed Deadpool might travel to that movie's setting, but the new footage reveals the bed is inside Giant-Man's skull, seemingly owned by the villain Cassandra Nova.

· 20th Century Logo Ruins: A major fight between Deadpool and Wolverine takes place with the remnants of the 20th Century Fox logo in the background. This is a meta-reference to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, signifying the end of the X-Men franchise under Fox and the characters' return to Marvel Studios.

· Sleeveless Wolverine Costume: Wolverine's costume initially has sleeves, but the trailer suggests they'll be ripped off, potentially due to his healing factor (though that's speculation). This sleeveless look aligns more closely with Wolverine's comic book appearances.

· Loki's Alioth: The trailer confirms the wasteland setting is the Void by showing Alioth, the temporal monster first seen in "Loki." Alioth was once controlled by He Who Remains but is now seen approaching Wolverine and Deadpool at Cassandra Nova's compound.

· Ant-Man's Skull: Cassandra Nova's base appears to be the skull of Scott Lang's Giant-Man variant. This grim Easter egg ties back to "Loki" season 1, which briefly showed the giant head of the Ant-Man villain Yellowjacket.

· Red Skull's Hydra Car: A tricked-out version of Red Skull's car from "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) appears in the wasteland. The car's new paint job with flames suggests it might belong to the X-Men villain Pyro.

· Cassandra Nova: Played by Emma Corrin, Cassandra Nova is revealed as the ruler of the Void. A telepath, she uses her powers against Wolverine in the trailer. In the comics, she's Professor Charles Xavier's evil sister.

· Dogpool: Teased by Ryan Reynolds beforehand, Dogpool makes his official debut. This Deadpool Corps member, a dog with healing powers gained through cruel animal testing, is a sure sign that more zany characters are on the way. Merchandise leaks further confirm the appearance of additional Deadpool variants.

· A Multiversal Gateway: The trailer concludes with Deadpool and Wolverine jumping through a portal similar to those used by Doctor Strange. This suggests the duo won't be stuck in the wasteland and may visit various realities on their mission. The portal also hints at Deadpool's potential integration into the MCU proper.

