Dean McDermott deletes divorce announcement with Tori Spelling

Washington [US], June 20 : American actress Tori Spelling has maintained silence on a recent social media post by husband Dean McDermott announcing their break up, which he has subsequently deleted, Page Six reported.

In fact, the actor has remained silent since McDermott announced on Instagram that he and Spelling who have been married for over 17 years had "decided to go separate ways."

The former 'Chopped Canada host announced with great sadness and a very heavy heart, explaining that the two would embark on new and separate journeys, as per Page Six.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he added, adding, "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this." Thank you all for your kindness and support."

Spelling neither responded to nor made her own announcement.

She also spent Father's Day with Lance Bass, his husband, Michael Turchin, and their twin children last year.

Spelling and McDermott, who married in May 2006, have three children: Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, as well as Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

Despite mounting evidence that a divorce was imminent, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum and the actor have repeatedly dismissed rumblings of marital woes over the years.

According to Page Six, the couple has had a rocky relationship since they met in 2005 when they were both married to other people.

Less than a month after Spelling's divorce from Charlie Shanian was finalised, she and McDermott said: "I do."

He admitted to cheating on her in late 2013 and then checked himself into a sex addiction treatment centre in early 2014.

