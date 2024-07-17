Dear Hina Khan: Kokilaben Hospital's Staff Writes Sweet Letter to Actress Post Her Cancer Treatment

Tv actress Hina Khan is currently undergoing cancer treatment for stage 4 breast cancer. Few weeks back actress revealed about her health condition and since then she has been updating her fans about her condition. Today actress posted a story of sweet letter that she received from her hospital staff of Kokilaben Hospital.

Actress took a photo of that note and posted on her official Instagram story and wrote, "Love and More love this keeps me going. From Housekeeping department from Kokilaben hospital." In note they wrote, "Dear Hina Khan I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I am so glad you are on the way to making a full recovery hoping you feel better very soon Get well soon."

Few days back actress shared photos of emotional moment when she revealed about her cancer to her mom. Hina recently also shared a BTS video from the set of her shoot where she said show must go on.