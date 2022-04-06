Deep Money on his recently released song 'Tera Hoya Deewana'

Mumbai, April 6 Singer Deep Money, who started off with the song 'Dope Shope' in 2012 is still remembered for the dance number. And his recently released 'Tera Hoya Deewana' starring Adaa Khan is also in the news.

Talking about the song, Deep says: "My recently released song name is "'Tera Hoya Deewana' featuring Adaa Khan has a very Punjabi funk kind of music and there's the international vibe in it and new generation music done by brother Sabby Airy and written by NS Chauhan."

Furthermore he adds: "It celebrates the beauty of all the women not just in India but throughout the world. And I always try to make content which will stay with my audiences because I believe that no matter what, even after the mortal realm of the artists ceases his art stays which is his identity even after his death"

On the professional front, the singer is rumoured to be producing several other songs with Waluscha D'Souza, Daisy Shah etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor