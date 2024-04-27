Deepa Savargaonkar to play young Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Sushila Bua in TV series

Mumbai, April 27 Marathi actress Deepa Savargaonkar is set to portray the role of Sushila Bua in the biographical show ‘Atal’.

The show chronicles the life of the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The new addition to the show is expected to stir up trouble in the Vajpayee household.

Sushila Bua is depicted as cunning and manipulative. She appears pleasant to those she favours but cruel to those who do not benefit her.

Discussing her character, Deepa said: "Vidhva, karma-kandi, shaatir, laalchi best describe Sushila Bua’s character. According to her, a person's self-interest and greed determine whether you like them or not. She is also very loud in every way -- in her demeanour, actions, and convictions. Sushila Bua’s character promises to create challenging situations in the Vajpayee house, especially for Atal (Vyom Thkkar) and Krishna Devi (Neha Joshi). It will bring a fresh angle to the storyline and add a lot of drama."

Sushila Bua is set to make her debut on the show on April 29.

Shedding more light on the plot, Deepa shared: "At the mohalla, Sudharshan Tripathi instigates parents of Niti’s friends and Mohalla people to protest Atal's stand or support for Niti’s education. They all arrive at the mohalla and raise slogans against Atal, leaving Krishna Devi hurt. Sushila Bua arrives at Vajpayee's house the next morning, demanding respect forcefully and demands Krishna Devi to wash her feet."

The actress said: "She also demands that Krishna Devi and Krishan Bihari Vajpayee bring Awadh and Saraswati back home and that she will enter the house only once they return. Upon returning, Saraswati requests Sushila Bua to help her get Awadh the job he applied for. Sushila Bua agrees and begins to harass Krishna Devi unjustly, blaming her for things she hasn’t done."

“She further insists that Atal write his name on paper so she can consult an astrologer about Shyam Bihari’s predictions regarding him. How she misuses Atal’s name in the paper will create more challenges for the Atal and Vajpayee family," she added.

‘Atal’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor