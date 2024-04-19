"Deepfake Se Bacho": Ranveer Singh Reacts After His AI Video Endorsing Political Party Goes Viral

Actor Ranveer Singh became the latest target of deepfakes after a video surfaced online that appeared to show him endorsing a political party.

Singh took to his Instagram story on Thursday to urge fans to be cautious, writing "Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)."

This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country



Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands



Chalo bharat dekhe — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 8, 2024

The video, which originated from a genuine interview Singh gave during a recent visit to Varanasi, was manipulated using artificial intelligence to alter the audio. While the visuals showed Singh speaking, the voice was an AI-generated clone that expressed political views not necessarily aligned with the actor's.

This incident follows a similar one involving actor Aamir Khan, who also flagged a deepfake video promoting a political party.

Singh's trip to Varanasi included participating in a fashion show and visiting the city's famous temples. He reportedly spoke positively about the city's recent infrastructure improvements and his spiritual experience there.

On the professional front, Singh is next slated to reprise his role as police officer Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film "Singham Again." The multi-starrer also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will also take on the iconic role of Don in Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3," scheduled for release next year.