Deepika doesn't notice Jason Derulo as she walks past him at airport

Mumbai, March 28 Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was photographed at the Mumbai airport and it showed her walking past 'Swalla' and 'Wiggle' hitmaker Jason Derulo.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, shows Deepika coming out of her car in an oversized camouflage coat, she's then seen walking and even smiling at the camera.

However, she does not notice Derulo, who is seen standing right behind her at the airport entry. He also seems to have not noticed her while he stood facing the entry gate.

The American singer was seen standing at the entry gate in an all-black look but with his back to Deepika. The latter seems to have then walked past him as she headed for her flight but not before she paused for a moment to smile for the paparazzi.

