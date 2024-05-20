Deepika flaunts baby bump as she arrives to vote with hubby Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, May 20 Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone cast their votes for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the Bandra area of Mumbai on a muggy Monday.

The couple, who are expecting their first child, arrived at the Mount Mary Church polling station in their Maybach. Ranveer was seen helping Deepika as she walked cautiously in the Mumbai heat.

Deepika's baby bump could also be seen in the videos. The couple twinned as both of them wore white shirts paired with washed denims.

On the work front, Deepika has 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Singham Again' in the pipeline; Ranveer will be seen sharing the screen with his wife in 'Singham Again’.

