Deepika gives a peck on SRK's cheek, Ranveer Singh's reaction will make you say "aww"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Actor Deepika Padukone is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's one of the closest friends in the industry. They have been each other's pillar of support since 'Om Shanti Om' days.

On Friday, the duo attended 'Jawan' success event in Mumbai and they undoubtedly stole the attention with their bond and friendship that reflected on stage in several ways.

From dancing to 'Chaleya' song together to speaking highly of each other, the two served BFF goals during the gala.

After attending the event, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photographs. In the first three images, she is seen flaunting her look from the gala.

Dressed in a white saree, Deepika slayed in an ethnic look.

However, it was the fourth photograph that caught everyone’s attention – after all, it was about SRK.

The image shows Deepika planting a kiss on SRK’s cheek. Needless to say, it is the cutest photo of Deepika and SRK.

“It’s the last one for me…🤍🖤🤍," Deepika captioned the post.

The post has been flooded with heartfelt comments.

Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh too reacted.

"Ishq Mein Dil Bana Hai Ishq Mein Dil Fanna Hai Hooo000000oooooo 🥰," he commented, using lines from the 'Chaleya' song.

SRK attended the event in a dapper look. He wore a black blazer with a buckle strap closure. He complemented it with matching straight-fitted pants and a crisp white shirt. He made his look more catchy with his hairstyle. He styled his long locks in a distinctive braided patterns.

Addressing the media during the event, SRK said, “d, "I need to tell you the importance of this day to all of us. Of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all the artists, all the actors, all of them…Very seldom we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever. Bahut log apne ghar bhi nahi gaye, bahut saare log hain jinke bacche yaha par ho gaye, mere director Atlee ke (So many people didn’t visit their homes, many people had their kids here like my director Atlee).”

SRK's ‘Jawan’ hit the theatres on September 7. It features Deepika in a special cameo.

