Deepika Padukone Approached for Vicky Kaushal Starrer ‘Mahavatar’? Here’s What We Know

After the success of Chaava, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in 'Mahavatar', which is all set to release by Christmas 2026. Since the announcement of this movie, fans are eager to know small details about the movie and the cast who will be associated with the film. According to media reports, Deepika Padukone will be the lead actress of the film.

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Maddock Films office in Mumbai. Her presence has increased the curiosity of both fans and the industry. According to a report in 'Mid-Day', the makers of 'Mahavatar' have been looking for an actress for a long time who can bring seriousness and emotional depth to her role with Lord Parashurama.

According to media reports, Deepika Padukone would be the perfect match for Vicky Kaushal. Therefore, discussions have started between Deepika and the makers, but it is still in the initial stages. If Deepika agrees to do the film, it will be her first project with Vicky. Deepika is one of the prominent names approached by the studio. The report also said that Vicky's mythological drama is based on the story of Lord Parashurama. Therefore, the role of the female lead will also be strong.

About the film 'Mahavatar'

Dinesh Vijan is producing 'Mahavatar,' directed by Amar Kaushik, who told PTI that the film is one of the most special and spiritually significant projects of his career, calling it a 'divine gift.' He also stated that the film's lead actress should have equal status in the plot.