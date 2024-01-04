Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: Actress Opens Up About Having Children with Ranveer Singh

As Deepika Padukone, one of India's highest-paid actresses, prepares to celebrate her birthday on January 5th, she opens up about her family values and aspirations for the future with husband Ranveer Singh.

In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Padukone, a three-time Filmfare Award winner, discussed the influence of her parents, Prakash and Ujjwala Padukone, and the values they instilled in her and sister Anisha. She praised their role in keeping her grounded, stating, "My friends and family often remind me that I haven't changed since childhood. That's a testament to my upbringing." In a world where fame and fortune can be intoxicating, Padukone emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself. "It's easy to get swept away in this industry," she acknowledged. "But at home, I'm simply a daughter and a sister. I want to keep it that way. My family keeps me grounded, and Ranveer and I hope to instill those same values in our future children."

On the topic of starting a family, Padukone expressed her eagerness, stating, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We're looking forward to the day we start our own family."

This interview reveals a deeper side of Padukone, beyond her glamorous persona, showcasing her appreciation for family and her grounded perspective. As she and Ranveer Singh, another celebrated actor and fashion icon, look toward the future, it's clear that family remains a central pillar in their lives.