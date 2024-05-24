Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Yellow Dress, Fans React (Watch Video)

After the Mumbai Phase 6 election day on Monday, Deepika Padukone was once again seen flaunting off her baby bump in a lovely yellow gown. Her baby bump was clearly visible in the video that quickly went viral on social media. Fans reacted to her appearance, with one saying that in the yellow dress, Deepika Padukone looks like a fairy lady.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy on February 17, 2024, revealing they are expecting a baby in September. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the actress's pregnancy glow since the announcement. Previously, Deepika Padukone faced trolling with claims that her baby bump was fake, dismissing the rumors that she was pregnant and suggesting she might be using surrogacy. But this video has shut trollers mouth.

Fans are loving Deepika's mom-to-be look, one user said, "And even after this people will say she is not pregnant Deepika was and always be the most gorgeous, elegant women we know of ... She will be and is the most beautiful, gorgeous women in the world" another user commented, "So beautiful so cute and glowing mom to be."

Meanwhile, after Deepika Ranveer the rumors of Katrina Kaif is pregnant, and she will have baby in London has gone viral. The video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina roaming around the streets of London has gone viral on social media.