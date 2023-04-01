Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

Mumbai April 1 Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event.

Shah Rukh suited up in a black V-neck t-shirt, black pants and a black blazer, paired with a diamond pendant for the event. He was joined by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan at the event.

Stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture of SRK's look for the event. She wrote: "DEADDDD !!!! @iamsrk today for the opening of @nmacc.india."

Soon after, Deepika Padukone commented on the post: "Me Too!"

SRK and Deepika were seen sharing screen space in this year's blockbuster 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

