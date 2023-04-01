Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look
By IANS | Published: April 1, 2023 11:45 AM 2023-04-01T11:45:03+5:30 2023-04-01T12:00:25+5:30
Mumbai April 1 Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look ...
Mumbai April 1 Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event.
Shah Rukh suited up in a black V-neck t-shirt, black pants and a black blazer, paired with a diamond pendant for the event. He was joined by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan at the event.
Stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture of SRK's look for the event. She wrote: "DEADDDD !!!! @iamsrk today for the opening of @nmacc.india."
Soon after, Deepika Padukone commented on the post: "Me Too!"
SRK and Deepika were seen sharing screen space in this year's blockbuster 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app