Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Michael Jordan as presenter at 95th Academy Awards ceremony

This time the Oscars get a little more exciting as a pretty Indian actress Deepika Padukone will act as one of the presenters at the 95th Oscar Awards Ceremony. By now the Academy's official social media handle has announced it tweeting, "Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars."

She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy among others.

Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/U87WDh88MR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2023

She will be the third Indian to present an Oscar -- fresh from her appearance in Star Trek, Persis Khambhatta was the first to do so in 1980, followed by Priyanka Chopra 36 years later, in 2016.

Last year, Deepika unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Iker Casillas. Last year, also attended the Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show. Deepika Padukone, a Cannes veteran, attended the Film Festival as a jury member last year. The actress has also been a regular attendee at the Met Gala over the last few years.

It's a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

The even more exciting news is that the original singers of the song 'Naatu Naatu' will be performing it live on the day of the ceremony and if all goes well as Ramcharan revealed in one of his recent interviews the superstar duo JrNTR and Ramcharan will also be performing the dance sequence of the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from 'RRR' live.

The Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at the Dolly Theater in Los Angeles.