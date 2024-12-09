Deepika Padukone Makes a Rare Appearance With Daughter Dua; After Attending Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru Concert (Watch Video)

Actress Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai with baby daughter Dua on Monday morning. The Padmaavat actor was pictured holding her daughter on her lap at the airport. Deepika wore a red ensemble and she added a dash of style with a pair of black shades. She can be seen hiding her daughter from the glares of spotlight carefully.

Deepika has not yet revealed the face of her daughter in the public eye. The actress, along with her husband Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru on November 8. She has returned to Mumbai after almost a month-long stay in her hometown. her return comes a day after she attended the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Bengaluru and joined the singer on stage.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh: ‘Dua’ meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.” The power couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. Announcing the joyful news, they wrote, “Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”Ranveer and Deepika began their relationship on the set of their blockbuster film Ram Leela in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

