Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh to Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant: India's Most Expensive Weddings

In India, weddings are elaborate events that can last from one day to several days. The larger the wedding, the more attention it receives. One of the most talked-about weddings recently is that of India's top business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant to Radhika Merchant. The couple will be married on July 12. Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Adele are expected to perform at their sangeet event. Additionally, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is married to the talented actress Deepika Padukone, is known for having one of the most extravagant weddings as well. So for you Here is the list of India's most Expensive weddings.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is expected to be one of the most lavish in recent times. While the exact cost has not been revealed, the Ambani family is known for hosting grand celebrations. The wedding festivities are taking place in Rajasthan and Mumbai over several days.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's 2018 wedding in Italy was estimated to cost around ₹77-79 crore. The couple hosted their wedding at the picturesque Villa Del Balbianello in Lake Como, with each night reportedly costing ₹24.75 lakh. Their wedding functions included a Nandi Pooja, Mehndi, Sangeet, and receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, married Anand Piramal in a multi-city celebration in December 2018 that spanned nearly a week and cost over ₹700 crores (approximately $100 million).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma's 2017 wedding in Tuscany, Italy is believed to be the most expensive in Bollywood history, costing around ₹100 crore. Their wedding featured a ₹1 crore engagement ring, Tuscan villas costing ₹6-14 lakh per night, and custom Sabyasachi wardrobes.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas' 2018 wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur was estimated to cost around ₹3.2 crore for the five-day festivities, with the couple reportedly spending ₹64 lakh per night. Priyanka's engagement ring alone cost ₹1.5 crore.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's 2021 wedding at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan cost an estimated ₹4.7 crore. The couple's suite cost ₹7 lakh per night, while other guests stayed in suites costing upwards of ₹5 lakh per night.