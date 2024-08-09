Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's Customised Gifts Drops Major Hint

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are gearing up to welcome their first child this September. As the due date approaches, speculation about their baby's gender has taken over the internet. A recent viral photo of their gift packs has sparked rumors that they might be expecting a baby boy. A Reddit user posted a screenshot of a gifting brand's Instagram story featuring some adorable presents ordered by Deepika. The image showed the gift boxes wrapped in minimalist brown paper with a light blue string tied in a neat bow. The strings were adorned with charming ceramic hangings in various shapes like fish, stars, and circles, all in shades of blue and white. This detail has led fans to speculate that the couple is having a boy.

One comment expressed excitement, saying, "Omg it’s so cute and beautiful though! I am in love with the blue packaging." Another user mused, "Not giving into speculations but it would be pretty funny if, in the future, Raha and the Deepveer baby boy start dating." Another comment noted, "Most likely that’s true. A similar thing happened at Alia’s baby shower. Everyone wearing pink was a giveaway." Another user suggested, "Baby shower time has come; these must be for that. This was the color of Varun and Natasha's baby shower gifts. Baby shower gift colors often hint at the gender.

"On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, a film that achieved significant box office success. She will next appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film is set to hit theaters this Diwali. Ranveer Singh also has Don 3 lined up in his filmography.