Deepika Padukone reaches Hyderabad for next schedule of Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

April 12, 2022

Superstar Deepika Padukone has reached Hyderbad for shooting another schedule of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Acing a denim-on-denim look, Deepika was all smiles when she was spotted leaving for Hyderabad at the Mumbai airport on Monday night.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

( With inputs from ANI )

