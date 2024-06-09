Deepika Padukone Reveals First Look as Padma in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Ahead of Trailer Launch (See Pic)

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year is the upcoming cinematic masterpiece "Kalki 2898 AD" starring the distinguished actor Prabhas. This film not only features the renowned Bahubali actor, but also includes esteemed figures from Bollywood such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. The initial glimpses of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan have already been unveiled, and just one day before the grand trailer launch event on June 10, actress Deepika Padukone teased her fans by revealing the first look of her character in the movie.

The mom-to-be actress took to Instagram to share her first look. The poster depicted her intense gaze amidst a soft drizzle. She captioned it "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐞𝐫." Hubby Ranveer Singh promptly commented on her post, exclaiming, "Stunning!" followed by a fire emoji

Fans also reacted to her look and titled her as a queen of Queen Of Indian Cinema and Queen of Bollywood. One fan took a comment section and wrote can’t wait to watch you on big screen.

Deepika Padukone To Play Role of Padma A goddess Lakshmi

In "Kalki 2898 AD," Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Padma, a character deeply rooted in Hindu mythology as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, renowned for her celestial qualities and divine beauty. This role signifies a significant character journey for Deepika as she delves into the spiritual and emotional depth associated with Goddess Lakshmi.

Throughout the movie, Padma is expected to embody a blend of grace and strength, supporting Kalki in his quest to restore balance in a post-apocalyptic world. Set in the year 2898 AD, "Kalki 2898 AD" presents a futuristic world after a cataclysmic event. It marks the inception of the Kalki Cinematic Universe, an ambitious project that merges mythological elements with futuristic storytelling.

The storyline revolves around Kalki, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, tasked with ending the Kali Yuga and re-establishing dharma. Prabhas portrays Bhairava, a reincarnation of Kalki, whose fate intertwines with Padma's character.

Big Budget Film

"Kalki 2898 AD" is poised to become the costliest Indian film with a budget of Rs 600 crore. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie is scheduled for a June 27 release. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.