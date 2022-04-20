Deepika Padukone to attend Met Gala 2022 with Louis Vitton?

Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the Met Gala 2022 awards which will be held in New York on May 2nd. According to the latest scoop by the popular anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya, the Bajirao Mastani star will be attending the Met Gala with Louis Vuitton this year. "LV is set to announce her as their global brand ambassador in April end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai," said Diet Sabya on their Instagram stories.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Last year, Deepika could not attend the Met Gala as it was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actress has made three notable appearances at the event. She marked her debut at the Met Gala in 2017.Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.