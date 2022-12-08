Deepika Padukone to don cop avatar for Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Get ready to watch Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in khaki uniform. The actress will don a cop avatar in director Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

During the launch of Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh's dance number 'Current Laga Re' from Rohit's film 'Cirkus', the ace filmmaker surprised everyone by announcing that Deepika will be the first female cop of 'Singham' universe.

"Kahi na kahi to pata chal hi jaega so I will tell now only. The next film that we are making is Singham from our cop universe. And everytime I am asked 'Lady Singham kab aegi'... She is my lady cop from the cop universe (while pointing towards Deepika Padukone). We are working on it next year," Rohit said at the event in Mumbai on Thursday.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. The second part had Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead and Ajay as the male lead. The third part will also be headlined by Ajay.

Before 'Singham Again', Deepika will be seen making a special cameo in Rohit's film 'Cirkus', which stars Ranveer in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022.

Deepika collaborated with Rohit for the first time in 2013 with 'Chennai Express', which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

