Deepika Padukone turns the heat at the red carpet of 2023 Oscar Awards

Deepika Padukone is all set to take over the 95th Academy Awards.The actress, who has been hush-hush about her big look for the night, took to her social media handle to release pictures of her glamorous avatar for her Oscars red carpet debut. Channelling old Hollywood glamour, the actress rocked a stunning and elegant black gown that she paired with velvet gloves and a statement diamond necklace.

Wearing her hair up in a neat bun, the actress also showed off what appears to be her new tattoo.Sharing the photos on her handle, she wrote, "#Oscars95."This is the first time that Deepika will walk the Oscar red carpet and present at the award show.The Bollywood star will be among the long list of stars who will be presenting at the Academy Awards. She will join a host of Hollywood stars including Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen and John Travolta.