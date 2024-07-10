Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Photo with Orry Leaves Fans Asking 'How Did She Allow It?'

Currently, the entire Bollywood industry is attending the pre-wedding rituals of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Videos and photos show Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and other prominent Bollywood stars enjoying the festivities. Deepika Padukone, the renowned actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, was spotted in a lovely purple saree. Orry, the internet sensation and pose master was striking pose with the soon-to be parents' couple. He shared those photos on his official Instagram account.

In one photo Orry put his hand on the bump and pouted for the camera while Deepika smiled. Ranveer also seemed happy as his put a hand on Orry's shoulder. But this gesture of Orry was not accepted by fans, and they questioned Deepika, how she allowed him to do that.

While posting this pictures orry captioned it with infinity sign. Soon after posting these images the comment section flooded with lots of questions. One user wrote, "How did Deepu allow you to put your hand on her bump?Thanks for the pic though!!it was worth the wait!!" another user wrote." Another user wrote, "not baby say pillow is orrified she is doing this all for Kalki movie publicity".

On work front Deepika Padukone is currently part of Boxoffice blockcuster flim Kalki 2898 AD. She is playing sumathi. Ranveer singh was last seen in Raj aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

Who is orry?

Orhan Awatramani, also known as "Orry", is a socialite and special project manager at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) who is known for his close friendships with Bollywood star kids