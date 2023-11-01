Deepika Padukone’s ex-BF Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his longtime girlfriend

Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, has got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jasmine. The actor proposed to his ladylove at a Halloween party recently in Los Angeles, California. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)"Meanwhile, Siddharth was once in a relationship with Deepika Padukone before getting married to Ranveer Singh many years ago.

The rumours about them dating sparked when they were caught kissing during an IPL match, but they ended their relationship abruptly. Deepika and Siddharth were also spotted on several occasions.Earlier, in 2014, Mallya admitted to dating Deepika and speaking to a leading daily, he said, "Yes, we were dating, and I'm still in touch with Deepika. There were also rumours about Anushka Sharma and I being in a relationship. I swear I've met her only twice, and that too, at parties that I attended with Deepika."Deepika and Siddharth's dating rumours started when the duo was clicked kissing each other during one of the IPL matches. However, the duo never accepted their relationship. But after their separation, both of them shared incidents that led to their breakup. Earlier, in a candid conversation with IBT Times, Deepika opened up about her separation from Siddharth Mallya and revealed that his behaviour led to their breakup. Recalling an embarrassing moment when Siddharth asked her to pay the restaurant bill, Deepika said: "I tried hard to make the relationship work but his behaviour in recent times has been disgusting. The last time we met on a dinner date, he asked me to pay the bill. That was so embarrassing for me."