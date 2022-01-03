Deepika Padukone's ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer launch cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, trailer launch of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been cancelled. According to an E-Times report, Deepika Padukone has not yet returned to India from her New Year vacation with Ranveer Singh, while Ananya Panday has just returned to the city from after a romantic holiday in Ranthambore. All of this and the rise in Covid cases has led to cancellation of ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer launch event. Directed by Shakun Batra, this film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame will also be seen in a key role. Gehraiyaan’ is set for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming platform recently released an official statement informing everyone that they have decided to postpone the trailer launch event that was earlier set to be held in Alibaug in the coming week due to a sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country. They further informed everyone that they have decided to take an alternate route for the trailer release. According to Bollywood Hungama, Shakun Batra earlier spoke about his film stating how it was not just a movie for him but a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, a mirror into modern adult relationships and how they traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision they made affected their lives and the lives of those around. Adding to it, he also mentioned how he was immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and believed that audiences will relate to this film very closely. The movie is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on 25 January 2022.

