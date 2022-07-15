Deepika Padukone's lookalike sets internet on fire, netizens say she can even confuse Ranveer Singh

It is usually believed that everybody has seven doppelgangers in the world and when it comes to celebrities it's always interesting to see their lookalikes.

Currently, the internet has found a new doppelganger of actor Deepika Padukone and she is Rijuta Ghosh Deb.

The pictures of Rijuta's uncanny resemblance with the 'Piku' star have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving everyone confused.

From her nose to her eyes and even her hairstyle, Rijuta appears to share a sheer resemblance with Deepika, especially her look from her recent film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Reacting to Rijuta's image, a social media user commented, "Oh My God! You are Deepika's ditto copy."

"Same to same. Deepika's duplicate," another one wrote.

As per Rijuta's Instagram bio, she is a digital creator. She has a fan following of 51.2K followers on Instagram.

Netizens also tagged Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh in several comments asking him to take a note of the former's duplicate.

"I feel Ranveer will also get confused after seeing Rijuta's images," a netizen commented.

"Ranveer Bhai bhi shock ho jaenge," another one wrote.

Now it's to see how Ranveer will react to the viral images of Deepika's lookalike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'The Intern' remake with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor