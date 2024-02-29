Deepika-Ranveer love story started over crabs for lunch at SLB’s home

Mumbai, Feb 29 It was in 2018 when one of Bollywood's most loved couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, got married. On Thursday morning, they announced on Instagram that they're expecting their first child. How their love story took off is one of the most interesting facets of their storied relationship.

The star couple, who got married at Lake Como, Italy, fell in love during the shoot of their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Romeo and Juliet' adaptation, 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', which was released in 2013.

It was on 'Koffee With Karan' that Ranveer and Deepika, who had been tight-lipped about their relationship before marriage, spilled the beans about how the chemistry brewed between the two.

When the show's host, Karan Johar, asked Ranveer if he had walked onto the film's sets thinking that Deepika was going to be a part of his life, he said "no" instantaneously. Deepika then intervened and asked him not to reply.

Slowly, the conversation moved to how they fell in love. Ranveer revealed that initially it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was supposed to star in the film, but due to certain reasons, Deepika came on board.

And it was at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sea-facing home in Versova where he saw her and knew this was it. The three were supposed to meet for a reading before shooting for the film.

Here's how Ranveer described Deepika’s entry. "So these heavy doors open and the gush of the wind comes in from the sea, and there she is in a white chikankari outfit, like this embodiment of simplicity. Her hair was blowing and that is how she entered, and I was like 'Oh My God'," Ranveer said.

He was spellbound looking at his now wife. Ranveer shared that later they had lunch and Bhansali had treated them with some of the most "exotic cuisines".

He said: "So, there were all these delicacies, and there was crab as well. So, we were all eating crab."

He then said that he was pointing at Deepika's smile when he noticed a piece of crab meat stuck on her teeth.

Ranveer didn't want to embarrass Deepika, who reacted to the situation in the most unexpected way. When he pointed at the sliver of crab meat, Deepika opened her mouth and said: "Really? Clean it."

Ranveer said that it was like putting his "hand in the socket" and that he "felt a 440-volt jolt that day".

The two are all set to welcome their first child in September. After weeks of speculation, which IANS had reported earlier, the two finally put out a note confirming the news.

