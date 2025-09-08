Deepika Singh feels blessed to shoot Ganpati Visarjan sequence on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 8 Popular television actress Deepika Singh, who is seen as the lead in the show "Mangal Lakshmi" felt blessed to shoot the Ganpati Visarjan sequence for the drama on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Expressing the hardships of shooting such an elaborate sequence on a daily show, Deepika revealed that she worked from 1 PM to 6: 15 PM without any break in heavy makeup and a Navvari saree.

Deepika wrote on her IG: "Grateful to the universe that inspite of weather forecast of heavy Rains we were able to shoot and finish this sequence. I personally didn’t even took a bio break from 1 pm to 6:15 pm as I was wearing a Navvari saree and vanity was far. It wasn’t that someone has told me to do so. Here I’m expressing that whole unit even an actor especially when you’re a protagonist goes to a lot of stress when these kinds of sequences needs to shoot in an ongoing show which comes on air every day(sic)."

She also dropped a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot of the Ganpati Visarjan sequence for "Mangal Lakshmi" with the "Sadda Dil Vi Tu" track from the movie "ABCD - Any Body Can Dance".

Deepika revealed that the day they were filming the sequence also happened to be the last day of Visarjan, and they ended up shooting the sequence amidst actual Ganpati visarjans going on with devotees chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

"But everything feels so great when we are able to perform the way it’s expected and able to finish it on time. Magically or coincidentally we were shooting this on the last day of visarjan so actual Ganpati visarjan were also going on. The vibe was magical as there was devotee too. Air was full with Ganpati Bappa morya sounds. High energy was around me.

Thank you to each one of you for loving our Show and watching it every day without fail from Monday to Sunday from 9 pm to 10 pm," the post concluded.

