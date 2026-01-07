Deepika Singh meets blind women’s cricket team: Some love truly sees beyond sight

Mumbai, Jan 7 Popular television actress Deepika Singh shared an emotional note after meeting India’s blind women’s cricket team, calling the interaction a deeply humbling experience that reaffirmed her faith in the power of human spirit and connection.

Reflecting on the meeting on Instagram, the actress said that the women’s unwavering love, sharp recall of her dialogues and indomitable courage left a lasting impact on her. She also shared a string of pictures and videos from her meeting with the blind women cricket team.

She wrote: “Some love truly sees beyond sight. Meeting the blind women cricket team — from Diya Aur Baati Hum to Mangal Lakshmi — left my heart full and my soul humbled. Their unwavering love, their sharp memory of my dialogues, and their indomitable spirit remind me why this journey matters.”

“I hold these incredible women in the highest regard, always. Grateful beyond words,” Deepika added.

The “Diya Aur Baati Hum” fame actress, who is currently seen as Mangal in “Mangal Lakshmi”, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the producer for casting her in the show, saying the role not only brought her back to television but also allowed her fans to reconnect with her.

“Also thank you to Suzana mam for choosing me as “ Mangal “ in Mangal Lakshmi because of that my fans get to watch me on T.V again and because I’m working again I’m able to meet them. Thank you everyone for watching Mangal Lakshmi too apart from Diya Aur baati hum (sic).”

She also thanked the “Diya Aur Baati Hum” makers for choosing her IPS Sandhya Rathi.

“Thank you Shashi mam, Sumit Sir @starplus for creating a wonderful show which holds an important place in Indian Television history. Thank you for choosing me as “ I.P.S Sandhya Rathi. Last but not the least, Thank you to the Filmcity Goregaon managing team, to make this happen.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor