‘Deewaniyat’ actress Reva Kaurase: Negative roles give you freedom to experiment with emotions

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actress Reva Kaurase, who plays a character with shades named Alisha in the show “Deewaniyat”, says that negative roles give you the freedom to experiment with emotions that one doesn’t usually explore in positive characters.

Reva said: “Playing Alisha has been an exhilarating experience for me as an actor. She’s a complex character with many layers, and exploring her darker side has been both challenging and rewarding.”

“Negative roles give you the freedom to experiment with emotions that you don’t usually explore in positive characters.”

In the current storyline of “Deewaniyat”, Reva plays Alisha, a character who has recently taken a darker turn. Alisha’s obsession with Dev, has driven her to desperate measures after learning about his alliance with Mannat. Unable to accept the bond between Dev and Mannat, Alisha is determined to create rifts between the couple in her quest to win Dev’s love.

She finds it fascinating to dive into her character Alisha’s psyche and understand what drives her actions.

“I have learned so much while playing her, and it has pushed me to grow as an actor. I’m grateful to the audience for their overwhelming response and hope they continue to support the show as the story unfolds. Alisha’s obsession with Dev stems from a deep emotional turmoil, and I’m doing my best to bring authenticity to her journey.”

“Deewaniyat” is a television romance thriller series that premiered on 11 November 2024. The series stars Kritika Singh Yadav, Vijayendra Kumeria and Navneet Malik in the lead roles. It is the second official Hindi remake of Star Vijay Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

The story revolves around the lives of Jeet and Mannat caught in a blossoming love story amidst an intense feud between their families.

Reva is also known for her work in “Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti”.

