Delhi Capitals name Priyam Garg as replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Delhi Capitals have announced that young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 after sustaining a back injury. The young pacer has not played a single match this season so far and now has been replaced by Priyam Garg in the squad.

“Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg has been named as Nagarkoti’s replacement and DC have signed him for his base price of INR 20 lakh. The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 21 IPL games for SRH across three seasons," the BCCI released in a statement.Nagarkoti was signed by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 1.1 crore after Kolkata Knight Riders released him