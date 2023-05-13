Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram arrive for Raghav-Parineeti's engagement

New Delhi [India], May 13 : It's a marriage of politics and showbiz, and several political personalities are expected to attend the engagement ceremony of AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra in Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and former finance minister P Chidambaram reached the Kapurthala house, where Parineeti and Raghav reportedly exchanged the rings around 8 pm.

https://twitter.com//status/1657427317701111808

P. Chidambaram came with a bouquet of flowers, with several videos of him doing the rounds on the net.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann came with his wife for Raghav-Parineeti's engagement.

https://twitter.com//status/1657387839011844097

Family members, friends and other guests of the two families started arriving at the venue at 5 pm.

For their engagement, Raghav was wearing an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev whereas Parineeti Chopra opted for a dress designed by Msh Malhotra, as per sources.

Ace designer Msh Malhotra reached the venue at his sartorial best. The designer wore a black johar coat over a black kurta.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union".

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures."I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and componship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

