Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance of two deaths inside Mundka sewer

New Delhi, Sep 12 Delhi High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of two persons after inhaling toxic gases inside a sewer while one of them was cleaning a drain in Mundka area of the national capital last week.

Issuing notice in the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad sought the response of the Chief Secretary of the city government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Jal Board.

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao was appointed as amicus curiae in the matter to assist the court.

As per the news reports, on September 9, two persons - Rohit Chandiliya (32) and Ashok Kumar (30) died in Mundka area in West Delhi after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer.

Chandiliya, a sweeper at Delhi Development Authority flats, was cleaning a drain in order to fix the blockade but fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic gases inside. Kumar, a security guard in the area, entered into the pit in a bid to save him. However, he also felt dizzy and trapped inside.

Though they were pulled out from the drain and rushed to a hospital with the help of police and fire officials, who reached the spot later, both were declared brought dead by the doctors.

